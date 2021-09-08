Police investigate fatal crash in Long Lake

LONG LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Tuesday, September 7, at 12:43 p.m., Police responded to a one-vehicle rollover on Lake Lila Rd, in the town of Long Lake.

24-year-old Kurt Russel, of St. Regis Falls, was driving a Suburban propane delivery truck traveling east on Lake Lila, when it ran off the edge of the seasonal road, rolling down an embankment, striking a tree Police said.

Russel was pronounced deceased at the scene and was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital, in Amsterdam, where an autopsy will be performed on September 8, Police said.

No further information is available at this time.