GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A cupcake shop in Gloversville was broken into a day before its grand reopening. In a social media post, the Cravings Bakery & Cafe reported that someone broke into the business on Monday morning, shattering a window and stealing the cash register.

Despite the setbacks, Cravings Bakery & Cafe is still planning to reopen on Tuesday, March 7. The Gloversville Police Department has launched an investigation into the break-in. No other information is available at this time.