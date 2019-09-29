Police investigate alleged assault on Simon’s Rock Campus

Great Barrington, MASS (NEWS10) — Police are investigating an alleged assault occuring on the Bard College at Simon’s Rock campus.

Campus safety received a call around 2 p.m. Friday for a report that a student was assaulted in a wooded area on campus. The victim was taken to Berkshire Medical Center via an ambulance, treated for minor injuries, then released, police said.

The incident is under investigation by Great Barrington Police, Simon’s Rock Campus Safety, the Berkshire State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, the Massachusetts State Police Crime Scene Services Section, and forensic scientists assigned to the State Police Crime Lab.