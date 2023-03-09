The suspect took a large amount of cash and was seen driving westbound on Dutch Meadows Lane in a dark sedan.

GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police are investigating a robbery reported at the Speedway at 123 Freemans Bridge Road on Thursday morning. According to the report, the suspect entered the store, handed a note to the employee that implied he had a weapon, took a significant amount of cash, and left.

Police say the suspect ran across Dutch Meadows Lane and got into a dark sedan. The suspect drove westbound on Dutch Meadows Lane. The suspect is also believed to have placed a paper bag over his license plate.

Surveillance footage of the suspect shows a white male wearing a blue hoodie sweatshirt, black pants, black and white shoes, a black baseball hat with a white logo, and what appears to be an N-95 mask. He is described to be about 5’5 to 5’8′.

No one was injured. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Glenville Police Department Detective at (518) 384-0135.