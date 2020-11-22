Police in Vermont investigating suspicious death

RUTLAND, Vt. (NEWS10) — The Vermont State Police and Rutland City Police Department are investigating a suspicious death reported early Sunday morning at the Quality Inn in Rutland.

Police say they were called around 3:40 a.m. Sunday to investigate a report of a disturbance in a room in the hotel, located at 253 South Main Street. Responding officers reportedly found a dead male in the hotel room. A preliminary investigation indicates the death is suspicious.

The death investigation is said to be in its earliest stages. Detectives with the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit and Bureau of Criminal Investigations, with help from members of the Crime Scene Search Team, are reportedly investigating the incident in conjunction with the Rutland City Police Department. No one is currently in custody in connection with the case.

Police say the victim’s body will be brought to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death. The identity of the victim is under investigation.

Anyone with information that might be relevant to the investigation is asked to contact the Vermont State Police in Rutland at 802-773-9101.

No additional details are available at this time. Updates will be provided as the investigation continues. This is a developing story.