ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Police are currently involved in a standoff situation with a man who may be in possession of a firearm.

Police say they have a large police presence in front of the Spectrum News building on Watervliet Avenue Extension between Watervliet Avenue and Everett Road.

A News10 photographer is on scene and says police appear to have the person surrounded in their truck currently.

Police are advising people to avoid the area at this time.