Police in New York issue over 60,000 traffic tickets in 1 week

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, September 2, the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) announced that law enforcement agencies across New York State issued 23,087 tickets for speeding during Speed Awareness Week, from July 31 to August 8.

During that time, officers also issued 37,746 tickets for other vehicle and traffic law violations, such as impaired and distracted driving.

“New York has zero tolerance for reckless driving behaviors, such as speeding, that needlessly put all those sharing the road at risk,” DMV Commissioner and GTSC Chair Mark J.F. Schroeder said. “As the enforcement campaign showed, dangerous drivers will be caught and held accountable. I thank all law enforcement officers for their hard work ensuring safety on our roads.”

This high-visibility equitable enforcement campaign is supported by the GTSC to stop speeding and prevent avoidable crashes caused by unsafe speed. The following tickets were issued during this year’s campaign:

Speed Week is held each August when fatal crashes involving unsafe speed are typically more common. Data shows that most fatal crashes where speed is a contributing factor occur between June and October. According to research by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, drivers who speed are also more likely to commit other traffic violations.

In 2020, there was an alarming rise in fatal crashes where speed was a contributing factor. According to preliminary data from the Institute for Traffic Safety Management and Research at the University at Albany’s Rockefeller College, unsafe speed was a contributing factor in 314 fatal crashes in 2020, compared to 230 fatal crashes in 2019 ­– a 36% increase. The 314 fatal crashes last year resulted in 365 deaths including drivers, bicyclists, and pedestrians.