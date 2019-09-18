Police identify victim in North Troy shooting, ask public for help

TROY, N.Y. (NEW10) — The Troy Police Department has identified the victim in Tuesday’s fatal shooting in North Troy as a teen from New York City.

Police say 19-year-old Beyonce Wint, from New York City, was shot and killed in the area of 111th Street and 4th Avenue early Tuesday morning.

The shooting remains under investigation and police are asking for help from the public to find those responsible for the ‘horrific crime.”

Anyone who recognizes Wint, or has information about why she was in the Capital Region should contact the Troy Police Department Detective Bureau at 518-270-4427.