NEW YORK (PIX11) — A Queens toddler and his parents have been identified after the family was killed by flooding in their basement unit Wednesday night. According to police, 2-year-old Lobsang Ang, along with his mother, Mingma Sherpa, 48, and father, Ang Lama, 50, were found dead in their Woodside home late Wednesday.

When the remnants of Ida walloped the region with record-breaking rain, officers responded around 10 p.m. Wednesday to a 911 call for flooding in the family’s garden apartment, but it was too late. The family’s upstairs neighbor, Deborah Torres, said water rapidly filled the first-floor apartment to her knees as her landlord frantically urged her neighbors below to get out.

But the water was rushing in so strongly that she thinks they weren’t able to open the door to escape. “I have no words,” she said Thursday. “How can something like this happen?”

At least nine people died in flooded Queens basements, officials said Thursday. Across New York and New Jersey, at least 24 died.