Police hunt for suspects following high speed chase

News
Posted: / Updated:

SARATOGA COUNTY N.Y. (WTEN) – Police are on the hunt for multiple suspects following a high speed chase in Saratoga County.

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s department say say Scotia police were involved in a pursuit, which was then picked up by the Glenville Police Department.

Police then chased the suspects to Ballston Spa, where they abandoned their vehicle and fled into the woods.

Officers are still on the scene, searching for the suspects.

We’ll have more information on this story when it becomes available.

The Ballston Spa Police Department has asked people to avoid area of Prospect Street and Bath Street near the Trail, and to call 911 if they see anyone not in uniform in their yard.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak