Police hunt for suspects following high speed chase

SARATOGA COUNTY N.Y. (WTEN) – Police are on the hunt for multiple suspects following a high speed chase in Saratoga County.

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s department say say Scotia police were involved in a pursuit, which was then picked up by the Glenville Police Department.

Police then chased the suspects to Ballston Spa, where they abandoned their vehicle and fled into the woods.

Officers are still on the scene, searching for the suspects.

We’ll have more information on this story when it becomes available.

The Ballston Spa Police Department has asked people to avoid area of Prospect Street and Bath Street near the Trail, and to call 911 if they see anyone not in uniform in their yard.

