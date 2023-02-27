HUDSON FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Hudson Falls woman has been arrested for allegedly firing a shotgun at her husband during a domestic dispute. The Hudson Falls Police Department says the incident took place in a multi-unit apartment building on Saturday afternoon.

According to the police, Joseph Church, 35, was leaving the residence when his wife, Rebecca Church, 39, fired a shotgun in his direction. Police say that Joseph Church was not seriously injured.

Police arrested the couple and both defendants were arraigned at the Washington County Centralized Arraignment. Joseph Church was charged with Unlawful Imprisonment and Criminal Obstruction of Breathing and Blood Circulation. Rebecca Church was charged with Attempted Assault, Reckless Endangerment, and Criminal Possession of a Weapon. Both have been released.