Police: How to spot counterfeit money

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It all started when a trooper spotted a car with a busted headlight, they pulled the car over and when they smelled an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle, state police said it was probable cause to search the car.

New York State Police said the search revealed $37,000 worth of counterfeit cash.

The driver, Ali Sheroze of Latham was charged with Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument 1st degree A class C felony.

“Most cases don’t rise to the level of the New York State Police case where there’s 10’s of thousands of dollars,” Colonie Police Lieutenant Bob Winn said.

Winn said the Colonie Police department are searching for two people wanted in a counterfeit money complaint at the Kohl’s in Colonie.

So, how do you spot fake money?

The Secret Service suggests you do 3 things:

Feel, Tilt & Check the bills:

Feel the money. Money is not printed on paper, it’s a combination of cloth and paper. It should have a rough, tacky feel to it.

Tilt the money. Almost all the money now that’s new in production has color changing ink, so you will be able to see the change from green to brown to copper.

Check the money. Get it under an alternative light source and you will be able to see watermarks. Security threads that would be in there. And if you have it, they would suggest using a UV light.

In the Kohl’s case, Winn says several of the bills had the same serial number, and that was a dead giveaway.