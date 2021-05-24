Police help stop attempted rape

CLAVERACK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police have arrested Christopher McCaul, 40, of Claverack, on multiple charges. They say that McCaul broke into a home and tried to rape the victim.

Troopers say McCaul was speaking to the victim outside of their home on State Route 217 in the town of Claverack when they forcibly touched the victim. The victim then ran inside and secured the home.

McCaul is accused of forcibly breaking into the home and then taking and throwing the victim’s cell phone while they tried to call for emergency services. When troopers and the Columbia County Sheriff’s Department arrived on scene they say McCaul was trying to rape the victim. After a brief struggle, they were able to take McCaul into custody.

Charges:

Burglary in the First Degree (Felony)

Attempted Rape in the First Degree (Felony)

Assault in the Second Degree (Felony)

Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree (Felony)

Forcible Touching (Misdemeanor)

Criminal Obstruction of an Airway (Misdemeanor)

Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree (Misdemeanor)

Preventing and Emergency Call (Misdemeanor)

Resisting Arrest (Misdemeanor)

McCaul was arraigned in Claverack Town Court and remanded to the Columbia County Jail without bail. He will reappear before the court on May 26.