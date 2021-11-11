Police: Halfmoon man charged with vehicle arson

MECHANICVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Bryan Dinardi, 30, of Halfmoon. Dinardi is accused of setting a vehicle fire on November 6 in the Malta Gardens mobile home park.

According to an investigation by police Dinardi is accused of setting fire to a vehicle and then falsifying a statement to the police. Police say Dinardi lied about the circumstances of the fire on a sworn statement.

Charged:

  • Third-degree arson (felony)
  • Making a punishable false written statement (misdeameanor)

Dinardi was arraigned in the Malta Justice Court and was released pending trial proceedings. He is scheduled to appear back in Malta Court at a later date.

