Police: Halfmoon man accused of rape

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Police say a Halfmoon man was arrested Monday after being accused of having sex with a teenager in his home.

According to police, Adam G. Warne, 25, was arrested after the victim’s caregiver found sexually explicit pictures of the victim and Warne on the victim’s cell phone.

Police said further investigation revealed Warne had also supplied the victim with illegal narcotics before they had sex.

Warne was arrested at his home and taken into police custody.

He was arraigned in Malta Town Court and sent to Saratoga County Jail on bail. He is due back in court at a later date.