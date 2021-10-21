Police: Guilderland man arrested for child porn, more victims possible

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday, October 20, New York State Police arrested John Ruthosky Jr., 36, of Guilderland in connection with a child pornography investigation. Police say Ruthosky was using the social media platform Kik and sharing child pornography.

The investigation began after a cyber tip by the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. Police say during its initial investigation, they found sexually explicit images and videos of young children on Ruthosky’s cell phone.

Charges:

Predatory Sexual Assault Against a Child (felony)

Use of a Child in a Sexual Performance (felony)

Promoting a Sexual Performance by a Child (felony)

Possession of a Sexual Performance by a Child (felony)

Additionally, Police say Ruthosky was charged with Sexual Misconduct (misdemeanor) for allegedly engaging in sexual conduct with a dog. He was arraigned in Guilderland Town Court and remanded to Albany County Jail without bail.

Police are investigating the possibility of additional victims. If you have any information, please contact the New York State Police at (518) 477-9333.