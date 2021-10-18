Police: Greenport man arrested after assaulting hospital staff

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Hudson Police Department arrested a man after he reportedly assaulted several nurses at Columbia Memorial Hospital. Hyron Yi, 50, of Greenport was arrested after he was released from the hospital.

Police were called to the hospital on October 16 around 3 a.m. to reports of a man who was causing a disturbance in the emergency room. Police said they found Yi fighting with hospital staff. Yi allegedly became combative after staff refused to let him smoke a cigarette inside.

Officers identified several nurses who had been injured while trying to restrain Yi. Police said two nurses sustained injuries after falling, one received bruising to her back, and another received head and wrist contusions. Yi sustained a serious injury to his hand after repeatedly punching a wall.

After his release from the hospital, Yi was arrested on two counts of felony assault in the second degree. He was arraigned in Hudson City Court and remanded to the Columbia County jail in lieu of $1000 cash bail/$2500 bond.