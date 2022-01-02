Police: Glens Falls man arrested for intentionally rear-ending a vehicle

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEW10) – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man they say intentionally and repeatedly rear-ending a vehicle traveling northerly on Highland Avenue. Clayton McKinney, 39, of Queensbury, was arrested on December 31, following a police investigation.

According to police at about 8:30 a.m., Friday, Sheriff’s responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident on Highland Avenue near Lower Warren Street in the Town of Queensbury. Officers determined that McKinney, the operator of a 2009 GMC repeatedly rear-ended a 2013 Honda CR-V causing that car to cross into the southbound lane.

Police said the driver a 39-year-old man of Queensbury, then struck a 2012 Chrysler minivan operated by a 40-year-old man of Argyle. After the collision, McKinney and a passenger in the 2013 Honda, engaged in a physical altercation.

Through further police investigation, it was determined that McKinney and the passenger were acquaintances and the collision was believed to be a continuation of a prior incident that occurred in Washington County. No injuries were reported as a result of the crash police said.

Charges include:

Three counts of second degree reckless endangerment

Two counts if second degree criminal mischief and reckless driving

Police say there were no charges filed in regards to the physical altercation between McKinney and the passenger of the 2013 Honda. McKinney was arraigned at the Warren County Centralized Arraignment Part Court and released on his own recognizance.