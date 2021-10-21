Glens Falls man accused of selling meth

News

by: Richard Roman

Carl Venosa 36 of South Street Glens Falls NY

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday, October 20, a warrant was issued for the arrest of Carl Venosa, 36, of South Street. Police say he sold meth to undercover officers multiple times.

In September, Venosa made multiple sales of the substance to police, during an investigation by the Warren County Narcotics Unit into the sale of methamphetamine, the Warren County Sheriff’s office said.

Venosa was located by Glens Falls police and turned over to the Sheriff’s Office for processing. Venosa was charged with the Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in The Third-Degree (Felony).

Venosa was arraigned in Warren County Court and released on his own recognizance pending prosecution. No further information is available by the police at this time.

