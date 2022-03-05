CLINTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On March 1, the New York State Police (NYSP) helped Vermont State Police (VSP) with an ongoing homicide investigation. After receiving a tip that a car and its occupants were driving on the Taconic State Parkway in Columbia County, members of the NYSP located the vehicle southbound on State Route 199 in Milan.

Troopers tried to pull the car over, but the driver allegedly did not comply. Spike strips were used to finally stop the car, and both people in it fled on foot, according to police. Both were found a short time later in a nearby wooded area.

The passenger was released uninjured. Following a joint investigation with the NYSP and VSP, the driver, Jerry Ramirez, 35, of Brooklyn, was arrested after being treated at a local hospital.

Charges:

Third-degree unlawful fleeing in a motor vehicle (Misdemeanor)

Fugitive of justice on a warrant out of the State of Vermont (Felony)

Ramirez was arraigned as a fugitive of justice in Dutchess County Court and was taken to Dutchess County Jail without bail. He will soon be handed over to the State of Vermont.