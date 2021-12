CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – NOVEMBER 03: Dion Lewis #33 of the Tennessee Titans runs with the ball in the second quarter during their game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on November 03, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to Guilderland Police, former NFL running back and Albany native Dion Lewis was arrested Sunday, December 19. Lewis was arrested by Guilderland Police after he refused to take a breath test.

Lewis will be arraigned January 6, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. in Guilderland Town Court.

