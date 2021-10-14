Police: Former employee accused of embezzling $84,000

News

by: Richard Roman

Posted: / Updated:
Arrest generic

Arrest generic

MENANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to the Menands Police Department, on Wednesday, October 13, Kacie Sweeney, 35, of Latham, was arrested after police investigated a possible embezzlement complaint from Gerome Technologies on Broadway.

Sweeney, who was employed as the payroll manager for Gerome Technologies since November 2019, is alleged to have embezzled $84,174 of the company’s money.

The Menands Police Department’s Detective Division along with the County District Attorney’s Office conducted the investigation that led to the arrest of Sweeney.

Sweeney is charged with Second-Degree Grand Larceny (Felony).

Sweeney was arraigned in the Village of Menands Court, released, and scheduled to return to court on October 26.

More from NEWS10

Follow us on social media

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign up for our newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19