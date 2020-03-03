Breaking News
Police find over 7 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop

SCHROON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — During a routine traffic stop for speeding, police say they found about 7.4 pounds of marijuana on Saturday.

Police say that at 5:18 p.m., they pulled over a speeding Chevy Trailblazer south of exit 28 on Interstate 87. While investigating the vehicle and driver history, they reportedly found the large cannabis stash.

Police arrested both the operator, William E. All, 51, of Corinth, and the passenger, Robert K. Allen, 51, of Malta, with second-degree criminal possession of marijuana. This class D felony charge carries a potential maximum sentence of seven years in prison.

Police also say that All was driving with a suspended license.

The passenger, Allen, was on parole for prior felony convictions.

