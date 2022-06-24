AUSTIN (NewsNation) — The black Jeep registered to a woman accused of killing a popular cyclist amid an alleged love triangle has been found, U.S. Marshals said Thursday. Kaitlin Armstrong, 34, is accused of murdering Moriah Wilson, 25, a rising star in the cycling world.

Wilson was visiting Austin before a race in Hico, Texas, last month, NEWS10’s sister station KXAN reported. She was found unconscious with a gunshot wound at an Austin residence on May 11 and succumbed to her injuries at the scene.

Armstrong was brought in for questioning and released by Austin Police. The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force now confirms that she sold her Jeep on May 13 to a CarMax dealership in South Austin, whose $12,200 check she received one day after being questioned. She’s been on the run ever since.

A police affidavit related to the case shows Wilson met with Armstrong’s boyfriend, fellow pro cyclist Colin Strickland, on May 11—the same night as her death. Strickland, who said he dated Wilson last fall, told police that they went swimming and then to dinner on May 11 before he dropped her off at the home where her body was later found.

Security footage shows an SUV similar to Armstrong’s pulling up outside Wilson’s home one minute after she was dropped off. Shell casings found at the scene of the killing were analyzed against a gun belonging to Armstrong, with police writing in an affidavit that there was “significant” potential that the same firearm was involved in Wilson’s death.

Investigators earlier this month said Armstrong was dropped off at an airport in Newark, New Jersey, on May 18. Surveillance footage also places her at a Texas airport three days after the alleged crime.

One anonymous tipster, who police regard as credible, said Armstrong became “furious” and wanted to “kill” Wilson after discovering Strickland was romantically involved with her. However, Strickland has called the police’s affidavit into the murder investigation “misleading,” insisting in an interview with The Sun that he and Wilson had a “completely platonic relationship and friendship” throughout 2022.

“It’s unfortunate how that has been skewed out to be a salacious aspect to this story when it really wasn’t the case,” he said. Strickland is not a person of interest in the case.

A spokesperson for the Austin Police Department told NEWS10’s Austin affiliate that they have “been in discussions with Moriah’s family, and we are respecting their privacy in this matter.”