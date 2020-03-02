Police find drugs and a stolen gun in car that ran a red light

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police say they recovered a stolen handgun, over two pounds of marijuana, and several painkillers on Sunday during a traffic stop on Third Street in Albany. They arrested Isaiah Shuler and Khyri Oliver, both 30-years-old and from Albany, on multiple felony charges.

It all started around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, when police pulled over an uninsured vehicle for allegedly running a red light.

During the traffic stop, police say they discovered a loaded .38-caliber handgun on the floor of the driver’s side.

Police say further investigation of the vehicle yielded 35 ounces of marijuana, plus hydrocodone and morphine in pill form.

The charges against Shuler, the driver, include second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, second-degree criminal possession of marijuana, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and several traffic violations for failure to stop and unlicensed operation. If convicted, these charges could earn him 27 years in prison.

The passenger, Oliver, was charged with fifth-degree and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. These felonies are worth up to eight years in the clink.

Investigators determined the firearm to have been stolen from a vehicle parked inside the garage at 45 Hudson Avenue in August. In September, Police arrested Schenectady residents Kevin Wilusz, 42, and Jennifer Woods, 34, for their part in breaking into the vehicle and stealing the handgun.

