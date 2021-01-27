Police nab Albany man after 51 pounds of weed found on burglary call

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany police arrested Christian Deluna, 25, of Albany after officers responding to a burglary call discovered 51 pounds of marijuana inside a home on Manning Boulevard.

Police say officers responded to a burglary call Tuesday around 10:45 p.m. on the 200 block of Manning Boulevard between Washington Avenue and North Allen Street for a burglary in progress. Once on scene, officers were told that unknown suspects tried to gain entry to the home but fled before police arrived.

While on scene, officers reportedly observed a resident of the home to be in possession of 51 pounds of marijuana.

Deluna was arrested and taken into custody at the scene and charged with one count of first-degree criminal possession of marijuana.

He was arraigned Wednesday morning in Albany Criminal Court and released.