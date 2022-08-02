COLONIE, N.Y. (News10)-Police have exhumed the remains of an Albany woman hoping to solve her murder that’s remained a cold case since 1959. News10’s Anya Tucker spoke with the investigator who is now trying to identify the woman’s Killer.

The story dates back to December, 1959. Police had identified body found along Sandcreek Road in Colonie as belonging to 18-year-old Ruth Whitman from the neighboring city of Albany. The medical examiner determined she died of asphyxiation due to drowning in a nearby drainage ditch. Whitman’s face had been beaten, and she had suffered a blow to the back of her head. The M.E. had also determined that Ruth had been 4-6 weeks pregnant.

Over the years the case grew cold. And when the physical evidence was accidentally lost during a move, it grew even colder. That was until now— Enter Colonie Police Sgt. John Santorio. Santorio knew the old reports read that blood and human hair had been recovered from from underneath Ruth’s fingernails. “That would indicate that she put up a struggle with her killer. And likely that tissue belonged to the person who murdered her,” said Santorio.

But with the physical evidence lost, DNA testing to try and identify Ruth’s killer to was useless. Or was it? Santorio applied for a grant with Season Of Justice, a non-profit that helps law enforcement agencies cover the cost of DNA testing. The plan to exhume the remains was first reported by Spotlight News.

Santorio secured the grant and with the permission of Whitman’s family they exhumed her remains on Monday. “We were able to recover the fingernails that we were looking for initially which appeared to be with viable tissue,” added Santorio.

Ruth’s former boyfriend, who was initially eliminated as her killer by police in the 1958, is now 83-year-old and he has offered up his own DNA for testing.

One possible suspect being eyed is notorious serial killer Robert Garrow. Garrow just happened to live a few doors down from Ruth Whitman when she was killed. He survived a manhunt, but was later killed by officers in 1978 after escaping from prison. Police believe his relatives DNA could be used to eliminate or establish him as the killer.

Colonie Police expect the results to return between 16-24 weeks from now. We will let you know what they find.