Police: East Greenbush teen made-up story about needle in candy

Trick or treater finds needle in Twix. This story has been proven to be false, according to police.

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The North Greenbush Police Department has arrested a 14-year-old after they said they found a needle in a piece of candy. The teen has been charged with falsely reporting an incident.

Originally the teen said he was trick-or-treating in the Sherwood Park area of East Greenbush when he received the candy. Police said the sewing needle was found in a fun-sized Twix bar. The teen said they bit into the candy and found the needle, according to police.

Police say the teen admitted that the needle was not originally in the candy. The teen allegedly said he, “saw it on the social media app Tik Tok and thought it would be funny.”