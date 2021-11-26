Police: DWI arrest after man tests twice the legal limit with 3 children in the car

Charleston, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On November 25, at around 1:54 a.m., John Bergen, 34, of Johnstown was arrested at a traffic stop in the Town Charleston.

Bergen was found on scene as the driver of the 2019 Black Nissan Sentra with three children in the back seat. Bergen also displayed signs of intoxication.

Bergen was administered Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, and subsequently placed under arrest for DWI at which point he was transported to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office to submit to a chemical breath test. Bergens test result showed a BAC of .17%.

Charges:

Driving While Intoxicated

Driving While Intoxicated BAC .08%

Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated with a Child (x3)

Failed to use designated lane

Speed in Zone

Unlicensed Operator

Endangering the Welfare of Child

Bergen is scheduled to appear in Charleston Town Court on December 16.