Police say the driver who hit the front of Broad Street Laundry was driving while impaired.

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Saturday, the Glens Falls Police Department responded to a report that a car had damaged the front window of Broad Street Laundry. Responding officers discovered a white Hyundai at the scene with heavy front-end damage.

Police located the driver, Anne Larock, of Pottersville, who they say appeared to be under the influence. Larock was arrested for Driving While Ability Impaired by drugs.