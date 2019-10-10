Police: Driver arrested after traveling more than 134 MPH on the Northway

SOUTH GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police arrested a man they say was traveling at a high rate of speed on the Northway on Thursday.

Police say a trooper observed a vehicle traveling through a work zone near Exit 19 going more than 134 MPH.

The trooper tried to catch up to the vehicle to initiate a traffic stop when the driver Angel Maysonet, 25, of Bronx, N.Y., is accused of increasing his speed.

Police say a second unit located the vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed and tried to pull over the vehicle. Maysonet is accused of again increasing his speed.

The trooper pursued the vehicle before terminating the chase due to traffic conditions in the area of the Glens Falls Rest Stop. Police say the pursuit lasted approximately one minute.

The vehicle crashed after getting off Exit 17N. No one was injured in the crash.

Maysonet was charged with third-degree Unlawful Fleeing an Officer in a Motor Vehicle and multiple vehicle and traffic infractions.

Two other occupants were initially arrested but were released.

An investigation into the crash is underway.