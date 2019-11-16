Police detective recognizes suspect in September hit and run investigation

SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police arrested a Saugerties man after it was discovered he was reportedly involved in a hit and run crash in September.

Police say Luis David Banegas-Cartagena, 40, came to the Saugerties Police Headquarters because of a custody dispute with the mother of his children.

While reporting the incident, police say a detective recognized Banegas-Cartagena from a car crash he had been involved in on September 21. At the time of the crash police say Banegas-Cartagena gave them a fake name.

His true identity was discovered later by the investigating officer and a warrant was issued for Banegas-Cartagena’s arrest for giving a fake name.

Police took Banegas-Cartagena into custody at police headquarters where he was processed and later arraigned on the warrant in the Town of Saugerties Justice Court and released on his own recognizance.

Banegas-Cartagena is scheduled to reappear in court on November 20.

