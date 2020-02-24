Police detain woman who brought loaded gun to Newburgh airport

NEWBURGH, N.Y. (AP) — A woman tried to board a plane at Stewart International Airport with a loaded handgun in her carry-on on Friday.
The Transportation Security Administration says agents flagged the .38 caliber gun during when the woman was screened by security.
Police detained and interrogated the woman and confiscated the weapon. She says she forgot that her gun was with her.
According to the TSA, the usual fine for bringing a handgun to a security checkpoint is $4,100.
