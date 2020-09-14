CAMDEN, N.Y. (AP) — State police say an upstate New York police deputy’s gun accidentally discharged in a restaurant and injured two people. The incident occurred Saturday evening at a restaurant in Camden, about 20 miles northeast of Syracuse.
State police say an off-duty Otsego County deputy’s handgun discharged while he was seated at a table. The bullet went through the bottom of his pants, ricocheted off the floor and struck a 38-year-old woman and a 10-year-old girl.
The woman suffered a minor injury to her right foot, and the girl was treated for a laceration to her right thigh and elbow. State police are investigating.
- Police: Deputy’s gun accidentally fires in diner, injures 2
- SUNY Cortland increases COVID-19 testing and suspends athletics indefinitely due to COVID-19 spike
- Nearly $60,000 awarded to NYS schools, organizations from Dollar General Literacy Foundation
- Rachael Ray to share details of her Upstate New York house fire in TV show episode
- Analysis: Start of 2020 season floating on stranger tides