Police department launches new program to combat addiction

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–The Schenectady Police Department launching the “Schenectady Cares” program on Tuesday. The program is geared toward getting people with addiction the help they need.

It’s now as easy as walking into the police headquarters and saying you need help. The program is partnering with New Choices Recovery Center and Catholic Charities to provide recovery options. The grassroots program Team Schenectady will provide volunteers to sit with those seeking help until they get what they need.

Schenectady Cares is modeled after a similar program in Chatham and goes into affect immediately.