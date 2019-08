SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–Four people have come through the Schenectady Cares program since it was launched just a few weeks ago. Lt. Ryan Macherone says one of those people even came back a second time.

The program is meant to offer anyone with an addiction help to recovery. All they have to do is walk into the Schenectady Police Department and ask for help–no questions asked.

Macherone says he already considers the program a success and is looking forward to watching it continue.