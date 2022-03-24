SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to the Saratoga Springs Police Department, a CVS was robbed in Saratoga Springs. Police say the suspect took pills from the pharmacy.

On Wednesday, March 23, at around 4:30 a.m. the Saratoga Springs Police Department received an emergency call for a robbery at CVS on Congress St. An undisclosed amount of pills were taken from the pharmacy.

Saratoga Springs Police are working to identify the person involved. The person involved is described as wearing:

Black coat

Black pants

Black face mask

Dark-colored sunglasses.

If anyone has any information, contact the Saratoga Springs Police Department at 518-584-1800 (option 2), 518-584-TIPS, or on our social media outlets. As new information is developed, it will be published accordingly.