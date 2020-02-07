Police: Crack dealer flees on foot

HUDSON FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police arrested Nicholas T. Sprague, 33, of Fort Edward on Monday for a litany of drug offenses, providing a false name, and fleeing from officers.

At around 7:30 p.m. on February 3, state troopers stopped Sprague for a routine traffic violation on John Street in the Hudson Falls. The officer who spoke with Sprague says he observed signs indicating drug use and asked Sprague to step out of the vehicle.

Police say Sprague then gave a fake name when asked for identification. Then he ran from the officer. He was apprehended shortly thereafter.

Police say Sprague had close to 10 grams of crack cocaine.

The charges against Sprague include third degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, intent to sell, fourth-degree criminal possession of a narcotic drug, second-degree criminal impersonation, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, and resisting arrest. Convictions for all charges carry a maximum possible sentence of up to 68 years.