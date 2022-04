CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit arrested a man after a crack/cocaine investigation. The Sheriff’s Office says Jason Benson, 41, of Cornith, was arrested for selling drugs.

Charges:

Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd Degree

Benson was arraigned before the Town of Cornith Count where he was sent to the Saratoga County Correctional Facility with no bail.