Police continue to search for missing North Adams teen

Cristina Cassidy missing poster

Cristina Cassidy, 17, of North Adams has been missing since Nov. 26.

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (NEWS10) – Pittsfield Police posted a flier on their Facebook Wednesday asking for information on the whereabouts of Cristina Cassidy, 17, of North Adams. They said she hasn’t been seen since Nov. 26, 2020.

She is described at 5’4″, 145 lbs. and has brown hair and brown eyes.

They are asking anyone who may have seen or knows where Cassidy is to call North Adams Police at (413) 664-4944. You can also call the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.

