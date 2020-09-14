Police confirm shots fired incident overnight in Troy

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy police are investigating a shots fired incident that reportedly occurred in the area of Old 6th Avenue just before midnight.

Police say the call came in just before midnight for the area between Jacob Street and Hutton Street. No injuries have been confirmed at this time. Police have been on scene investigating with a section of Old 6th Avenue blocked off overnight.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. News10 will update this story as additional information becomes available.