Police concerned about safety of missing teenager

News
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany Police are searching for an 18-year-old who made threats to harm himself before going missing from a homeless shelter. Jack Sapphire was last seen this morning at the Interfaith Shelter for the Homeless, 176 Sheridan Avenue.

He is described as a black male, 6’2”, 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black puffy coat, blue hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information of the whereabouts of Sapphire is asked to call the Albany Police Department at 518-438-4000.

