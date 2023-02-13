TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Thursday, a Cohoes man was taken into custody following an investigation into an incident that occurred on January 29 in Brunswick. According to police, on the 29th, Peter J. Dudar had followed and harassed a victim on Hoosick Road who had a full stay-away order of protection against him.

Dudar was uncooperative with police investigations and was taken into custody on February 9 during a traffic stop on River Street in Troy. Dudar was charged with Criminal Contempt in the First Degree, Stalking in the Fourth Degree, and Harassment in the First Degree. He was arraigned at the Schaghticoke Town Court and remanded to the Rensselaer County Correctional Facility in lieu of $50,000 cash bail.