ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 55-year-old woman from Coeymans is facing charges of Animal Cruelty. On February 13, law enforcement responded to a report of possible animal cruelty at a residence in Coeysman.

The resident, Elaine Vanetten, greeted the deputies and willingly showed the dog in question to them. Deputies discovered that Vanetten had a total of five dogs living in a shed that was converted into a kennel. The dogs appeared malnourished and in immediate need of veterinary care.

According to the police, the kennels were not properly maintained and the dogs were living in their own waste. The dogs were turned over to the police and taken to the Catskill Animal Hospital.

Vanetten turned herself in and was charged with five counts of Overdriving, Torturing, and Injuring Aniamls; Failure to Provide Sustenance. She was issued appearance tickets for Coeysman Town Court on March 16.