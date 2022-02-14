CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday a Clifton Park man has been charged with felony criminal contempt after allegedly spitting on another person and threatening them with a part from a stove. Police say Bryan M. Young, 24, of Clifton Park violated an order of protection by harassing and intimidating the victim.

The Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance call on Lapp Road in Clifton Park on February 13 at 12:18 p.m. As a result of their investigation, Young was charged with first degree criminal contempt, third degree menacing, and second degree harassment.

Young was arraigned before the Honorable James F. Hughes in Clifton Park Town Court and was released on his own recognizance to re-appear at a later date.