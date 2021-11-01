Police: Child involved in hit and run accident in Greenport

dark colored SUV involved in a hit and run accident

GREENPORT, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, a child was involved in a hit and run accident. On October 31, at around 6:46 p.m., a child was crossing Fairview Ave at the Livingston Pkwy and Plaza Diner intersection in Greenport. 

When the child crossed Fairview Ave with his mother, he was hit by a vehicle going northbound.  The vehicle did not stop and continued to go northbound on Fairview Ave. 

The vehicle is a dark colored SUV that can be seen above.  The Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in trying to locate this vehicle. 

If anyone has any information about this vehicle and/or operator, please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 518-828-3344 and refer to incident number 289713.  

