Police charge woman with Leandra’s Law violation following traffic stop

HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) –The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office has charged one woman with DWI after she reportedly was found driving erratically with a child in the car.

Sarataoga County Sheriff’s pulled over Jessica Fitch, 29, of Waterford after she was observed moving unsafely from her lane on Route 9 in the Town of Halfmoon. The incident occurred just after 8:30 p.m. Saturday night.

After conducting a traffic stop and further investigation, officers determined Fitch was intoxicated. She was subsequently charged with Aggravated DWI- Leandra’s Law (class E felony), Aggravated DWI – per se, DWI, BAC of .08% or greater (unclassified misdemeanor), Endangering the Welfare of a Child (class A misdemeanor), Moving from Lane Unsafely, and Illegal Signal (infraction).

Police report Fitch’s BAC to be over .18% while she was driving with a child less than 15-years-old in the car. She was processed and released on appearance tickets returnable to the Town of Halfmoon Court on a later date.

