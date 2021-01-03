Police charge woman with DWAI after reportedly hitting deer and swerving into ditch

NEW SCOTLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Early Sunday morning, members of the Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a single car crash on Delaware Turnpike.

Police say once on scene, deputies found a 2008 Ford Focus that had it a deer and continued driving until it veered off the road into a ditch. The driver, Thaniya Williams, 40, was found in the car.

Police say Williams exhibited slurred speech and slow coordination. Following an interview and field sobriety test, it was found that she had been driving the car while impaired by drug(s).

Williams had reportedly previously been arrested twice for driving while intoxicated. Police say she was also required to be driving the car with an interlock device, which was not installed.

Police charged Williams with the following:

Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs (a Class E Felony)

Operating Without Ignition Interlock Device (a Class A misdemeanor)

Vehicle and Traffic Law infractions

Williams was released on an appearance ticket and is due back in court at a late date.