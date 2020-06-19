Police charge Ulster man with Rape following investigation

DUTCHESS COUNTY (NEWS10) — The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office along with the Child Advocacy Center (CAC) reports the arrest of Patrick Finkle, 27, of Ulster in connection with an investigation into the sexual assault of a child.

Police say Finkle was arrested on June 17 following an investigation in which he accused of having sex with a victim under the age of 15 over the course of a three-day period.

Police charged Finkle with Rape 2nd degree (felony) and Endangering the Welfare of a Child (misd). After being processed he was arraigned before the Town of North East Court and released on Probation, and is due to reappear in court at a later date.

The investigation is ongoing by Sheriff’s Office Detectives and CAC Investigators. Additional information may be released as it becomes available.

Police say if anyone has information about this case or similar incidents involving Finkle, they are urged to contact Deputy David Meyer at (845)-486-3778 or dmmeyer@dutchessny.gov. Information can also be given via the Sheriff’s Office tipline at (845)-605-CLUE (2583) or dcsotips@gmail.com, and all information will be kept confidential.

