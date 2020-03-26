Police charge three teens for reportedly hosting underage party

ST. JOHNSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Three teens have been arrested after hosting an underage party that involved alcohol and marijuana.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested Justin Salliey, 18, of Amsterdam, Angelia Williams, 19, of Fonda, and Koshon Tuff, 18, of Fonda and charged them with “Social Host Law,” which holds adults responsible for knowingly allowing parties for people under the age of 21 to occur, whether they provide the alcohol or not.

Police say on March 14, they received an anonymous tip for a report of an underage drinking party at 245 Crum Creek Road. The anonymous source received an invite to the party via Snapchat where deputies responded to the home assisted by New York State Police.

After arriving, police say the three teens charged had organized the party where people under the age of 21 were being served alcohol. Further investigation revealed Salliey, Williams, and Tuff had rented the property through AirBnb sending out invites via Snapchat.

Police say they seized a number of alcoholic beverages as well as some marijuana. Additionally, the money collected at the door was also seized.

Salliey, Williams, and Tuff were later processed and released on appearance tickets for the Town of St. Johnsville Court.

